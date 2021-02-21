Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

