Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

