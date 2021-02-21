Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.26

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Westminster Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

