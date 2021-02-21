Westlake Chemical (WLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WLK stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

