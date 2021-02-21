Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

DMO stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

