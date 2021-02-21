Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 3.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 90,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 85,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $156.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.