Westchester Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

