Westchester Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

WMT stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

