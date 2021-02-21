West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $279.33 and last traded at $281.55. Approximately 1,055,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 533,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.74.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

