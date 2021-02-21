West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.18. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 80,500 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

