Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.