Wells Fargo & Company Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $475.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

