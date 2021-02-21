Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 18,791 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

