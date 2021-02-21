Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $48,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wayfair by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

W opened at $292.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.13.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

