Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $166.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

