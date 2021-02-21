Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $166.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
