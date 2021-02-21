Walmart Inc. (WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on April 5th

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Walmart has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

WMT stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

