Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

