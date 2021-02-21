Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 112,096 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

