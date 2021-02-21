Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $667,000 Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.08% of TPG RE Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after buying an additional 139,444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $841.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

