Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 4,658 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FormFactor by 72.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in FormFactor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

