Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 73.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

