Wagner M. Zago Sells 7,540 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PRTA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $928.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

