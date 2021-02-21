W. Michael Jr. Amick Sells 18,222 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66.

W. Michael Jr. Amick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00.

International Paper stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $3,686,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

