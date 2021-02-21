Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOS. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vossloh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.60 ($53.65).

ETR:VOS opened at €44.55 ($52.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.14. The stock has a market cap of $782.49 million and a P/E ratio of -17.20. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

