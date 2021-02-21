Vodi X (VDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $982.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vodi X has traded up 252% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00765715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00041860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058730 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.40 or 0.04632713 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars.

