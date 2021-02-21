VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

