VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 186.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.51. 3,051,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

