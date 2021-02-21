VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 291,796 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 661.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after buying an additional 281,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,284. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.