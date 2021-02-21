VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,337,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 664,063 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. 8,502,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,452,918. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

