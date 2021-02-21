VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $231.69. 2,471,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,065. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average is $236.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

