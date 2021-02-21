VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 73,790 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 7,210,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

