VIDY (VIDY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and $1.28 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00761033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.83 or 0.04587734 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

