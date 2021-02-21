Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $279.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.60. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.