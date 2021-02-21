Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

