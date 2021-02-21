Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.29% of Globus Medical worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Globus Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Globus Medical by 110.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

