Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

