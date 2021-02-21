Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,655 shares of company stock worth $7,496,034 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

