Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,920 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

