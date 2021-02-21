Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 43,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Kathryn A. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 339,173 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $23.05 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $153,225.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $712,014.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,770 shares of company stock worth $20,417,624. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

