Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,680 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several research firms have commented on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $51.34 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

