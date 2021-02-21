Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.88

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 2579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vertex by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

