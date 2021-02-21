VeriCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $694,485.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $694,485.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,599.63 or 0.99828452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00130001 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003217 BTC.

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,486,583 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

