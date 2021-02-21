Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

