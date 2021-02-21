Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Up 8%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares rose 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 333,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 590,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

