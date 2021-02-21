Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $358.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

