Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $216.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.