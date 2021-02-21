Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,815,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $223.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

