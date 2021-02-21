VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.62. 29,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 22,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 73,701 shares during the period.

