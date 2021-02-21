Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Utah Medical Products worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 512.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth $288,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 13.0% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

