US Bancorp DE Sells 3,612 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the third quarter worth $31,068,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NCR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NCR’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

